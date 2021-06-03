Nat'l Donut Day Freebies And Deals You Won't Want To Miss Near Phoenix

National Donut Day is here again, and many donut shops around town are celebrating with freebies and deals. The big day is on Friday, June 4th.

Here are some National Donut Day freebies and deals you won't want to miss in the Phoenix area:

KRISPY KREME

Customers can get one free donut on Friday as well as a dozen glazed donuts for just $1 with any purchase.

DUNKIN' DONUTS

Customers will get one free classic donut. The company has also dropped the #NationalDonutDay collection. Shop the collection here.

Chin Up Donuts has teamed up with Fired Pie and Lolo's Chicken and Waffles to create a chicken and waffles donut and a pizza donut for National Donut Day.

At Fired Pie customers can get Chin Up's brioche dough covered in Fired Pie's marinara, Mozarella, and signature pepperoni.

The Mother Clucker customers will be able to get a maple glazed donut topped with Lolo's fried chicken and a slice of waffle.

Check out Chin Up Donuts at The Promenade in North Scottsdale at 7325 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

All donuts at Maverik will be just $1 on Friday, including the brand new "Pinkalicious" donut.

Customers can get a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powder donut on Friday.

