Person Of Interest Named In 2000 Murder Of Molly Bish

By Jason Hall

June 3, 2021

A person of interest has been named in the nearly 21-year case of the disappearance and murder of Massachusetts teenager Molly Bish.

CBS Boston reports Francis "Frank" P. Sumner Sr. is posthumously being investigated in the murder after investigators recently obtained new information related to the case.

Sumner, born in 1945, was active in the Central Massachusetts area from 1960 through 2016, the year of his death.

Bish, who was 16 at the time of her death, disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000, three years prior to her remains being found in Palmer.

Sumner, who was a registered sex offender, was known to operate auto repair shops in several Central Massachusetts towns including the Spencer, Leicester and Worcester areas and lived in Spencer before his death, CBS Boston reports.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance with any information about Sumner including his employment, possible associates, vehicles, travel or any other known habits that could lead to more information in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on Sumner or additional details related to the death of Molly Bish is strongly advised to contact the district attorney's anonymous tip line at (508)-453-7575.

