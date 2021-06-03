Phoebe Dynevor Reveals How Bridgerton Will Continue Without Regé-Jean Page

Fans of Bridgerton were shocked when Regé-Jean Page announced he wouldn't be reprising his role as Simon, the Duke of Hastings in the period drama's upcoming second season. While the first season of Netflix's breakout hit centered around Simon and Daphne Bridgerton's courtship, the next installment will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton instead. While chatting with the Wrap, Phoebe Dynervor, who portrays Daphne, revealed how the series will continue without her on-screen husband.

"I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling's journey," the 26-year-old actress began. "And it might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon's story so much."

Despite some fan's surprise and disappointment over Page's exit, Dynevor is excited to see Bridgeton's next love story unfold onscreen. "I think that's honestly the joy of the show in the long term, getting to see these different love stories play out," she shared. "No two seasons will be the same and they'll have a different excitement."

"I think every season is just going to be really different and magical in its own way. And that's honestly what I think is so brilliant about what Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] have created," Dynevor continued "There's not many TV series that do that, that focus on different characters every season. But I think every season is going to have its own magic, which is great."

As for how Bridgerton will keep Daphne and Simon's love story alive without its leading man, Dynevor says Simon will "definitely be referred to a lot. I think we'll see the baby," she revealed. "And we'll just focus more on [Daphne's] relationship with the Bridgerton family."

Dynevor also revealed she and Page weren't expecting the show to become such a massive hit. "It was unexpected for both of us how big the show got and the ownership that people have over the characters, which is brilliant and amazing in so many ways," she said. "But we're also both working actors and we're just plodding along. It's just funny, but also lovely, that people feel so close to them both. It's such a compliment and it's lovely. And I can't wait to see what Regé does next in his career."

Photo: Getty