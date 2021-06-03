Feedback

The Best & Worst Cities For Staycations In 2021

By Emily Lee

June 3, 2021

As we head into summer, many states are easing their mask mandates and travel restrictions. While some people may be ready to hop on a plane and travel as far away from their home cities as possible, others may want to ease their way back into normal life. If you're in the latter category, a staycation may be in the cards for you this summer.

WalletHub conducted a study to discover the best and worst cities for a staycation. To determine the best places for "a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation," WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics, including parks per capita, restaurant-meal costs, and the number of residents who are vaccinated. Here's what they came up with:

Top 10 Worst Cities for Staycations:

10) Columbus, GA

9) Garland, TX

8) Newark, NJ

7) Chesapeake, VA

6) Montgomery, AL

5) Aurora, CO

4) North Las Vegas, NV

3) Hialeah, FL

2) Chula Vista, CA

1) Fremont, CA

Top 10 Best Cities for Staycations:

10) Cincinnati, Ohio

9) San Diego, California

8) Seattle, Washington

7) Chicago, Illinois

6) Portland, Maine

5) Las Vegas, Nevada

4) Charleston, South Carolina

3) San Francisco, California

2) Orlando, Florida

1) Honolulu, Hawaii

Are you planning to take a staycation this year?

Photo: Getty

