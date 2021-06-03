These Juneteenth Events Are Coming Up In Chicago

Chicago is gearing up for Juneteenth with several events around the corner to mark the historic date.

The Emancipation Proclamation took full effect nationwide on June 19, 1865. The proclamation was signed in 1863, but it took two more years until Union soldiers could deliver a message in Texas that African Americans were freed from slavery and the Civil War had ended. NBC Chicago noted five celebrations coming up in Chicago this month, including the Juneteenth West Fest, the Dr. Charles R. Drew Blood Drive, the Governor’s State University Juneteenth Celebration, the Juneteenth Horse Race at Hawthorne Racetrack, and the A Mind Is Gala, which will feature an NBC 5 speaker about the holiday. Find more about the events here.

In December, Cook County officials voted to officially designate Juneteenth a paid holiday for government employees, becoming the first Illinois county to do so.

The day marks not only the end of slavery in America, but is also considered the “longest-running African American holiday,” according to History.

"This year, Cook County and the nation have experienced unprecedented racial and civil unrest," Commissioner Stanley Moore said at the time. "The call to recognize Juneteenth in light of these unfortunate events is stronger than ever."

