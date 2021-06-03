Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike Over Apparent 'Mambacita' Shoe Leak

Vanessa Bryant wants answers.

On Thursday (June 3), Vanessa posted on Instagram that she'd recently been alerted that a pair of sneakers she worked on with Nike in honor of her later daughter Gianna were released to the public without her consent.

"It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy's shoes," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the shoe being held by an unidentified person. "I picked the colors in honor of her uniform, the number 2 she wore just like her uniform, the inside pattern, Kobe and Gigi on the back in gold instead of Kobe's signature, the inside shoe details (butterfly, wings, halo), etc."

Vanessa continued, "The MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefitting our @mambamambacitasports foundation but I did not re-sign the Nike contract to sell these shoes. (The MAMBACITA shoes were not approved to be made in the first place.) Nike has NOT sent any of these pairs to me and my girls."

She additionally asked in the caption of the Instagram Series that anyone who has "Gigi’s MAMBACITA shoe in their possession" share how they acquired them especially since she and her three daughters don’t have the shoes.