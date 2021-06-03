Why June 4th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 3, 2022

System of a Down
Photo: Getty Images

It’s June 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1984, Bruce Springsteen released Born in the USA

In 1994, the supergroup who performed The Beatles songs in the biopic Backbeat reconvened for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The all-star band included R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner, Afghan WhigsGreg Dulli and Nirvana’s Dave Grohl.

In 1997, Small Faces and Faces bassist Ronnie Lane died at his home in Colorado at age 51. The rocker died from multiple sclerosis, which he suffered from for 20 years. 

In 1993, Kurt Cobain was arrested after a dispute at his home in Seattle. The disagreement allegedly was over the Nirvana singer’s collection of firearms.

In 1966, Janis Joplin arrived in San Francisco, having been invited there by Big Brother & The Holding Company to become their new lead singer.

In 2005, System of a Down topped the album charts with their fourth studio effort, Mezmerize.

And in 1996, Metallica released their sixth studio album, Load

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.