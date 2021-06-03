Why June 4th Matters in Rock History

It’s June 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1984, Bruce Springsteen released Born in the USA.

In 1994, the supergroup who performed The Beatles songs in the biopic Backbeat reconvened for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The all-star band included R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli and Nirvana’s Dave Grohl.

In 1997, Small Faces and Faces bassist Ronnie Lane died at his home in Colorado at age 51. The rocker died from multiple sclerosis, which he suffered from for 20 years.

In 1993, Kurt Cobain was arrested after a dispute at his home in Seattle. The disagreement allegedly was over the Nirvana singer’s collection of firearms.

In 1966, Janis Joplin arrived in San Francisco, having been invited there by Big Brother & The Holding Company to become their new lead singer.

In 2005, System of a Down topped the album charts with their fourth studio effort, Mezmerize.

And in 1996, Metallica released their sixth studio album, Load.

