2 Nebraska Attractions Were Voted Best Things To Do This Summer

Voters have spoken, and Nebraska is home to two attractions that are among the best things to do this summer.

The USA Today 10Best editors announced winners Friday (June 4), pinpointing the best of the best in several categories.

Readers weighed in on the best zoos, aquariums, safari parks, aerial adventure parks and botanical gardens. They narrowed down the best of the best after a panel of experts selected the list of top nominees.

People who voted say that the best wildlife/safari park of 2021 is the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland.

Here’s what 10Best says about it:

"An accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park invites visitors to drive along a 4-mile route through habitats populated by native North American plant and animal species – American elk, bison, waterfowl, raptors and white-tailed deer. At Wolf Canyon, guests can hop out of the car to see grey wolves and American black bears or walk through the half-acre Eagle Aviary.”

Nebraska is also home to the best zoo exhibit in 2021: the Asian Highlands exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha.

Here’s what 10Best says about it:

“The Asian Highlands exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo begins with visitors entering beneath a replica Himalayan ruin and then traveling along a footpath that takes them through 'the southern foothills of the Himalayans.' Along their journey, visitors will observe Indian rhinos, sloth bears, red pandas, snow leopards and much more.”

