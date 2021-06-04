$50K Scratch-Off Ticket Keeps Iowa Lottery Winner Up At Night

It was still dark in the early-morning hours that Kenneth Dukes scratched a lottery ticket.

The scratch-off made him $50,000 richer.

“(At) 1:38 (a.m.), I was up, ready to go," Dukes said with a chuckle as he claimed his prize on Wednesday (June 2) at lottery headquarters in Clive, an Iowa Lottery press release states. "It was still dark."

The Council Bluffs man, 86, got the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery “Cash Bonus” scratch-off game. Dukes bought his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, on Madison Avenue in his hometown, according to the Iowa Lottery. Once Dukes returned home, he scratched the ticket to reveal a matching symbol and discovered that he won a $50,000 prize.

"I started scratching and there's a zero," Dukes said in the release. "I thought, 'Oh, $10. No, $100!' Kept on going: '$1,000?' No, the big one! Nice surprise."

Dukes says the winnings will go toward new tires for his car, and the rest goes into savings, he told the Iowa Lottery.

Interested in playing? Here’s what to know about the scratch game:

“Cash Bonus is a $5 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.49. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com.”

Photo: Iowa Lottery