Bebe Rexha Performs 'Sacrifice' At Can't Cancel Pride 2021

"Can't Cancel Pride" 2021 is here!

Ahead of her performance at the event, Bebe Rexha kicked things off with Elvis Duran as co-host of "Can't Cancel Pride." The 31-year-old pop star said she was "so excited" to be back at the event this year. "Music gives us strength and that strength is going to carry us through as we rebound from the impact COVID-19 had on the LGBTQ+ community. Loss of jobs, resources, and sadly, life. That's why we're here," Bebe continued. "To raise visibility for the community and raise money for six incredible beneficiaries." "Can't Cancel Pride" raises funds for vital LGBTQ+ organizations, such as GLAAD, SAGE, National Black Justice Coalition, The Trevor Project, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

When it came time to kick off her performance of 'Sacrifice,' Bebe brought the energy. "This past year the human spirit has been challenged like never before," Bebe said as the music started to swell. "Our fearlessness and strength were put to the test. Now the world is showing its resilience, but this? This is nothing new for the LGBTQ+ community — the most brave and proud community on the planet. Today we stand together in unity. You know why? Because you can't cancel pride!"

Bebe then began singing "Sacrifice" in a decked-out garage. Surrounded by glittery streamers and inflatable unicorns, Bebe belted out the words to her new song.