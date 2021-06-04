Brett Young Shares 'Weekends Look a Little Different These Days' Album

Brett Young's new album Weekends Look a Little Different These Days has officially arrived.

The eight-song set follows 2018's Ticket to L.A., and includes his new song "Not Yet" and the project's title track "Weekends Look a Little Different." In a statement, Young explained of the inspiration behind album's title and title track:

"'Weekends Look A Little Different These Days' is the title track of this new record. And it's just a nod and acknowledgement to how much life has changed this year, how different this chapter is from any other chapter I've lived in my life. It's an idea that I had one, one Saturday morning watching college football while my daughter was treating me like a recliner laying on me in a diaper, drinking, a bottle, watching college football Saturday with me. And that's where the realization started was like, wow. I think I even posted that picture to Instagram. I just went, 'Wow. College football Saturday. It looks a lot different.' And then I went, well, everything looks different now. Life is different, my priorities are different. And I had the idea for 'Weekends Look A Little Different These Days' because I rather than say college football Saturday, weekends is when we're out on the road. And I started thinking about having my wife and baby on the bus when we're out touring. And I knew it was something that it wasn't going to be hard for, not only existing parents to relate to, but aspiring parents and people that are wondering what it's going to be like when they finally enter into parenthood. And so it felt like another one that was really honest for me. But, also I think a lot of people need to hear. This is what it looks like for everybody. There are babies with messy hair and clothes and bottles and toys, your living room, it's not your own anymore. It's a playpen. And I think giving people the license to be okay with that is a little bit what this song was about, to let everybody feel connected. And no, they're not going through it alone. It just felt right to name the project that, because I think that's the most clear picture of what my life looks like right now."