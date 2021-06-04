Dan + Shay Celebrate 'Obsessed' 5 Year Anniversary & Tease New Album

It's been five years since Dan + Shay released their second album Obsessed, and the duo is celebrated in a message on social media while also teasing a new album!

Along with clips from previous music videos, in a note to fans, the guys thanked them all while they explained that over the last year they have had "time to recharge and prepare for the next chapter" and that they are "excited" to share their new music. They wrote:

"5 years ago today we released the #OBSESSED album. where does the time go? thank y’all so much for loving on these songs and for sticking with us through every step of the journey. this past year has given us a lot of time to reflect on how grateful we are for everything that has happened in our career, and it has also given us the time to recharge and prepare for the next chapter. not gonna lie, we’re more excited about music and touring than we’ve ever been, and can’t wait to dive in head first VERY soon. we’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished so far, but deep down in our hearts we feel like we’re just getting started. think it’s about time for a new album, yeah?"