Danny Trejo Opens 'Trejo's Tacos' Ghost Kitchen In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

June 4, 2021

There’s a new ghost kitchen in town, and Danny Trejo is the celeb behind it.

Trejo’s Tacos brings Chicago foodies, “delicious tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, and salads,” the Trejo's Tacos Facebook page states.

The actor, known for Machete movies (and even the Spy Kids series, among tons of other projects throughout his career), currently has several locations in California. Trejo's Tacos also operates a few ghost kitchens, including in Miami, Pasadena, and now, Chicago.

“We’re so excited to announce our partnership with @kitchenunitedmix for the official opening of our Trejo’s Tacos Chicago location!” Trejo’s Tacos announced on social media on Tuesday evening (June 1).

We’re bringing 🌮🌯🥗 to the #midwest We’re so excited to announce our partnership with @kitchenunitedmix for the...

Posted by Trejo's Tacos on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Trejo’s Tacos opened at 205 W. Wacker Dr., suite 100. It opens from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the company’s website.

Trejo’s ghost kitchen joins others with celebrity endorsements to pop up in Chicago during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eater Chicago noted. Some celeb ghost kitchen operators include Wiz Khalifa, Mario Lopez and Guy Fieri.

Photo: Getty Images

