Danny Trejo Opens 'Trejo's Tacos' Ghost Kitchen In Chicago

There’s a new ghost kitchen in town, and Danny Trejo is the celeb behind it.

Trejo’s Tacos brings Chicago foodies, “delicious tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, and salads,” the Trejo's Tacos Facebook page states.

The actor, known for Machete movies (and even the Spy Kids series, among tons of other projects throughout his career), currently has several locations in California. Trejo's Tacos also operates a few ghost kitchens, including in Miami, Pasadena, and now, Chicago.

“We’re so excited to announce our partnership with @kitchenunitedmix for the official opening of our Trejo’s Tacos Chicago location!” Trejo’s Tacos announced on social media on Tuesday evening (June 1).