Drake Bell Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Endangering Children In Ohio

Drake Bell has reportedly pleaded not guilty to endangering children.

Accusations stem from Cleveland, Ohio.

The former Nickelodeon actor, 34, is accused of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children, apparently in an incident dating back to December 1, 2017. TMZ reports that Bell was apparently slated to perform a concert in Cleveland on that date.

Court records say the incidents resulted in “serious physical harm” to the victim, though the records did not specify how she was harmed. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley’s office did not comment further to cleveland.com.

Around December 1, 2017, Bell apparently had an inappropriate and sexual conversation with a then-15-year-old, according to Fox 8 News, which reports that the victim established a relationship with Bell years before going to his concert in Cleveland in 2017. It wasn’t until nearly a year later, in October of 2018, that the victim reported the incident to her local police department in Canada, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the station.

The police then forwarded statements and witness interviews to Cleveland police in 2019, cleveland.com reports.

“Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim,” the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office stated.

The Cleveland Division of Police arrested Bell, and the former “Drake & Josh” star reportedly pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County court on Thursday (June 3). He posted a $2,500 bond and is barred from contact with the victim.

Bell is slated to appear in court again via Zoom on June 23.

Ian Friedman, Bell’s attorney, told cleveland.com:

“The facts will be revealed in the courtroom.”

Photo: Cuyahoga County Jail