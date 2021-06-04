Ed Sheeran Hilariously Answers Questions From His Kid Fans
By Emily Lee
June 4, 2021
Well, this is just downright adorable.
On Friday (June 4), Ed Sheeran sat down for a pretty unique interview. Instead of chatting about his new music, which is set to drop later this month, with a professional interviewer, Ed was grilled by a bunch of kids. Let's just say, they didn't hold back with their questions, either.
During the interview, Ed was asked a wide range of questions by his kid fans, including when the last time he lied was and if he's ever worked with somebody he didn't like. One of the kids, a 9-year-old named Zac, even asked Ed how much money he has. His reaction to the question is worth watching the entire interview.
While the 'Castle on the Hill' singer didn't directly answer Zac's question, he did admit that you can find his net worth on Google. He's believed to be worth an estimated $200 million. "I would say I have more than I would ever need," Ed said.
Photo: BBC