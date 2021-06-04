Ed Sheeran Hilariously Answers Questions From His Kid Fans

Well, this is just downright adorable.

On Friday (June 4), Ed Sheeran sat down for a pretty unique interview. Instead of chatting about his new music, which is set to drop later this month, with a professional interviewer, Ed was grilled by a bunch of kids. Let's just say, they didn't hold back with their questions, either.

During the interview, Ed was asked a wide range of questions by his kid fans, including when the last time he lied was and if he's ever worked with somebody he didn't like. One of the kids, a 9-year-old named Zac, even asked Ed how much money he has. His reaction to the question is worth watching the entire interview.