Facebook Will Stop Giving Politicians A Pass For The Content They Post

Facebook is planning to change how it handles politicians and world leaders who post content that violates the social media company's terms of service. Currently, Facebook gives politicians leeway in what they can post because what they say is considered newsworthy.

Under the new system, politicians will be treated like any other user and could see their posts removed or their accounts suspended if they promote violence or hate speech.

Facebook will still have a newsworthiness exemption, which would allow some posts to remain. Those posts would contain a disclaimer that they violated the company's community standards.

The social media company will also be introducing a strike system. People who violate the rules will receive a notice of the strike and could be suspended or banned if they continue to ignore them.

The move comes amid the controversial decision to indefinitely suspend former President Donald Trump from the platform following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. Facebook's Oversight Board upheld the decision in May but said they will reexamine the decision in six months. The board criticized Facebook's special treatment of politicians and said that the "same rules should apply to all users."

The new policy could run afoul of a new law in Florida that prohibits social media companies from deplatforming politicians and those who are running for office.

Photo: Getty Images