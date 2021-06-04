Fisher-Price Recalls Baby Glide Soothers After Deaths Of Four Infants

Fisher-Price is recalling 120,000 baby soothers after the deaths of four infants. The company said that the recall is for its 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers, which were sold from January 2014 through December 2020 and retailed for about $108.

The four deaths include a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan, and an 11-week old from Colorado. In all four cases, the babies were placed in the soother unrestrained on their backs and were later found on their stomachs.

"There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us," said Chuck Scothon, General Manager of Fisher-Price. "These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children."

Fisher-Price is also recalling its 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders as a precaution. The company said there were no reports of injuries or deaths from people using that model.

"Both are safe products when used in accordance with safety warnings and instructions but we believe that the voluntary recall of the products is the right course of action to reduce the risk of additional occurrences," a spokesperson told NBC News in an emailed statement.

The recall comes two days after the Consumer Product Safety Commission approved a new federal safety standard for infant sleep products.

"What we've done today fulfills the most sacred of our obligations as Commissioners—to take steps to protect vulnerable consumers, including babies," said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler. "Today's vote ensures that when a product is intended or marketed for sleep, it will indeed be safe for an infant to sleep."

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission