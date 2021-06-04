Former CEO Of Make-A-Wish Iowa Admits To Stealing Funds Meant For Sick Kids

The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa pleaded guilty to multiple charges that she embezzled money from the charity to line her own pockets. Jennifer Woodley admitted to giving herself unapproved raises and bonuses and using the charity's credit card for personal use.

In total, she stole $41,000 from the Iowa chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Prosecutors said she began stealing from the charitable organization just two months after being hired as CEO in August 2019. She gave herself a $10,000 bonus that was not approved by the board of directors. She also made $23,000 worth of personal purchases using the charity's credit card.

Woodley pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree theft and one felony count of fraudulent practices. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that she receive five years of probation and pay restitution and fines. She will be sentenced on July 20.

"We appreciate that the Iowa legal system resolved this matter with an agreement that includes restitution," Make-A-Wish told PEOPLE in a statement. "As always, we remain committed to ensuring that donations to Make-A-Wish are safeguarded and properly used to advance our vision of granting the wish of every eligible child fighting a critical illness."

Photo: Polk County Jail