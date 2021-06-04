The one-hour Can't Cancel Pride benefit special, produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, was a night to remember with tons of performances and appearances by all of our favorite LGBTQ+ artists and allies.

As a special treat, Hayley Kiyoko — aka "Lesbian Jesus" — put on the first-ever live performance of her brand new single, “Chance." The song was released right at the start of Pride Month and the perfect gift to start the Pride celebration.