Minor League Game Canceled After Pitcher Gets Hit In The Head By Line Drive

A minor league baseball game between the Norfolk Tides and Durham Bulls was called off in the eighth inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was drilled in the head by a line drive off the bat of Brett Cumberland.

The crowd went silent, and players from both teams watched in horror as Zombro fell to the ground after the ball ricocheted off the right side of his head. After lying motionless for several minutes, Zombro began convulsing while trainers and medical staff attended to him. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

"The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide updates as he progresses," the Tampa Bay Rays said in a statement.

Zombro was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017. He has a 2.79 career ERA in the minors. He was making his ninth appearance of the season with the Bulls and had a 1-1 record with a 3.18 ERA and nine strikeouts.

Photo: Getty Images