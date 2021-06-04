Pink Performs 'Cover Me In Sunshine' At Can't Cancel Pride 2021

On Friday (June 4), P!nk hit the stage as part of "Can't Cancel Pride" 2021. iHeartMedia and P&G teamed up with all your favorite artists for the special event. Together, artists like P!nk, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, and more, take inspiration from the letters in PRIDE—symbolizing Power & Purpose, Respect & Relationships, Individuality & Intersectionality, Dance & Defy, and Equality & Everybody—for the relief benefit.

Following Jennifer Hudson's reflection on what "respect" means to her and the wider LGBTQ+ community, P!nk performed a moving rendition of 'Cover Me With Sunshine.' Known for her daring acrobatic acts on stage, P!nk subverted expectations with a simple, yet beautiful, version of her hit song. Joined by just one guitarist, P!nk sang the heartfelt lyrics in an empty theater.

"Can't Cancel Pride" host Bebe Rexha perfectly described P!nk's soulful performance as "powerful and passionate." She then went on to thank P!nk for "being an amazing artist and friend to the LGBTQ+ community."