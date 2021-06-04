Feedback

Pink Performs 'Cover Me In Sunshine' At Can't Cancel Pride 2021

By Emily Lee

June 5, 2021

On Friday (June 4), P!nk hit the stage as part of "Can't Cancel Pride" 2021. iHeartMedia and P&G teamed up with all your favorite artists for the special event. Together, artists like P!nk, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, and more, take inspiration from the letters in PRIDE—symbolizing Power & Purpose, Respect & Relationships, Individuality & Intersectionality, Dance & Defy, and Equality & Everybody—for the relief benefit.

Following Jennifer Hudson's reflection on what "respect" means to her and the wider LGBTQ+ community, P!nk performed a moving rendition of 'Cover Me With Sunshine.' Known for her daring acrobatic acts on stage, P!nk subverted expectations with a simple, yet beautiful, version of her hit song. Joined by just one guitarist, P!nk sang the heartfelt lyrics in an empty theater.

"Can't Cancel Pride" host Bebe Rexha perfectly described P!nk's soulful performance as "powerful and passionate." She then went on to thank P!nk for "being an amazing artist and friend to the LGBTQ+ community."

The "Can't Cancel Pride" virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community helps to raise funds, partnering with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

To relive 2021 Can’t Cancel Pride, the virtual benefit is available to watch on-demand via iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV pages, IHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com and Revry throughout Pride Month until Thursday, June 30.

Photos: iHeartRadio

