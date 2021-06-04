Roddy Ricch Drops Video For New Single 'Late At Night'
By Lauren Crawford
June 4, 2021
Roddy Ricch is back with new music!
On Friday (June 4), the Grammy-winning artist released his first solo song of the year, "Late At Night," and its corresponding music video.
For the Mustard-produced track's visual, Roddy time-travels back to the '80s where he meets up with his love interest, played by Karrueche Tran. The music video — directed by Director X — also makes numerous nods to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video, including Roddy partially turning into a werewolf.
The 22-year-old rapper dropped his critically-acclaimed debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, back in 2019. Since its release, he's been tapped for a number of features, including recent tracks with 42 Dugg (“4 Da Gang”) as well Lil Wayne and Birdman (“Stunnaman”).
Earlier this year, Roddy gave an update on his upcoming sophomore album in an interview with Complex.
“With my next project, I’m going to be more vulnerable,” he shared. “I’m going to bring fans into my world more. I’m learning the balance. Like, ‘OK, I’m not on Instagram, so I feel like I’ve got to bring them into my life more so they can feel me a little more.'"
He added, "Coming off one of the biggest albums I could’ve done, I feel like taking them back to the basics with me. There’s all the old fans I had when I first started rapping, and these new fans that I got since the big album and Grammys and everything. So, I want to bridge the gap between my old fans and my new fans. That’s what I’m on a mission to do with this next situation that I’m working on.”
Photo: Getty Images