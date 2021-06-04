Roddy Ricch Drops Video For New Single 'Late At Night'

Roddy Ricch is back with new music!

On Friday (June 4), the Grammy-winning artist released his first solo song of the year, "Late At Night," and its corresponding music video.

For the Mustard-produced track's visual, Roddy time-travels back to the '80s where he meets up with his love interest, played by Karrueche Tran. The music video — directed by Director X — also makes numerous nods to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video, including Roddy partially turning into a werewolf.

The 22-year-old rapper dropped his critically-acclaimed debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, back in 2019. Since its release, he's been tapped for a number of features, including recent tracks with 42 Dugg (“4 Da Gang”) as well Lil Wayne and Birdman (“Stunnaman”).