The BeatBuds' Animated Series To Premiere On Nickelodeon on June 7

Children's music duo The BeatBuds have been animated! The band, also known to fans as Jonny and Matty, can now be viewed in cartoon form.

Co-produced by Scooter Braun's SB Projects, the brand-new animated preschool series, The BeatBuds, Let's Jam!, is based on the duo's popular YouTube videos and music, and premieres on Monday, June 7 at 9am (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Over the ten-episode series, Jonny and Matty go on some musical adventures as they make their way to their big concert, The BeatBASH, and features an original song in each episode. In the premiere, they even end up in outer space!

In a statement to Deadline, Jonny and Matty said of their new cartoon, "Energizing families through music is what The BeatBuds is all about. We have created a community like no other in which kids and parents are truly connected to us and our music. When we got the chance to create an animated series with Nickelodeon and Scooter, our excitement soared because we can bring The BeatBuds to the world. Let’s jam!"