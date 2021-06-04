The BeatBuds' Animated Series To Premiere On Nickelodeon on June 7
By Taylor Fields
June 4, 2021
Children's music duo The BeatBuds have been animated! The band, also known to fans as Jonny and Matty, can now be viewed in cartoon form.
Co-produced by Scooter Braun's SB Projects, the brand-new animated preschool series, The BeatBuds, Let's Jam!, is based on the duo's popular YouTube videos and music, and premieres on Monday, June 7 at 9am (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Over the ten-episode series, Jonny and Matty go on some musical adventures as they make their way to their big concert, The BeatBASH, and features an original song in each episode. In the premiere, they even end up in outer space!
In a statement to Deadline, Jonny and Matty said of their new cartoon, "Energizing families through music is what The BeatBuds is all about. We have created a community like no other in which kids and parents are truly connected to us and our music. When we got the chance to create an animated series with Nickelodeon and Scooter, our excitement soared because we can bring The BeatBuds to the world. Let’s jam!"
As the plot of the show mentions, the duo are trying to get to their BeatBASH concert, which they've been performing for families in real life. In a previous interview with iHeartRadio, the duo explained of the concert:
"I love the BeatBASH — 1,000+ kids, so many families where you get to really see the tentacles of this thing, and then see how far it reaches and all these families. And, you get to see everything from little babies sitting in laps and enjoying the BeatBuds, to six year olds sitting on their fathers' shoulders like they're at a rock show. I mean, it's just the coolest thing in the world.
Photo Courtesy of Nickelodeon