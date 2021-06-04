Tinashe Takes Us To 'Pasadena' On Sweet Summer Jam: Listen

Tinashe’s back with a new joint.

The R&B songbird marked her return last night (June 3) with the release of her new single “Pasadena,” a sweet summer jam that features hot rhymes from Compton rapper Buddy.

Over an upbeat, sunny production, Tinashe sings in her carefree cadence: “The summer's comin' ’round the corner / And now I’m feelin' like I don’t even know ya / I never lived in California / Now more than ever life is all what you make it / I got a vision of a perfect night / But every day I end up goin' through the motions / I wasn't build for the simple life / In Pasadena singin', "Tu, tu-du-du, du.”

“Pasadena” is Tinashe’s first single to drop off her new forthcoming album, 333, rumored to release this summer.

Although the “Bet” superstar has yet to officially announce her album, according to Genius: “‘333’ is the upcoming fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Tinashe, set to be released sometime in 2021. The album’s title and logo were first teased on her social media profiles on May 28, 2021.”

Tinashe’s last studio album, Songs for You, came like a breath of fresh air toward the latter end of 2019, bearing with it a collection of catchy singles like “Save Room For Us,” “So Much Better,” and “Stormy Weather.”

Photo: Getty Images