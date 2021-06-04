Video Shows Casey Anthony After Drink Gets Tossed In Her Face In Florida

Casey Anthony said she keeps getting drinks thrown in her face by a woman, and newly released bodycam footage shows the aftermath of their most recent dispute, according to WKMG.

“I’m still wet. I got a drink thrown at me. This girl has been harassing me for awhile,” Anthony is heard telling a West Palm Beach police officer. The incident happened on May 23 at O’Shea’s Irish Pub, according to records. Reporters said this ongoing feud stems from both women dating the same man at the same time.

“We dated the same person for a couple years... whether they’re together, not together, she got upset that he had texted me. I let her know that he had and she came inside and threw a drink at me,” Anthony said.

Anthony claims she and the woman were having an argument before the drink got splashed on her. Now she is planning on filing a restraining order.

“It’s been a repeated problem for several years, so this is the last straw,” Anthony said.

Anthony has remained out of the national spotlight after she was acquitted in 2011 on charges related to the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in Orange County.

Photo: Getty Images