Sophie Turner Seemingly Comes Out In Pride Month Post

Sophie Turner made a major statement about her sexuality for Pride.

The Game of Thrones alum had fans doing a double-take this week when she shared an Instagram Story that many took as her way of coming out as bisexual. As seen in screenshots shared to Twitter, Turner’s since-expired Pride Month Instagram Story read: “It's mothaf—in #pride month babaaaayyyyyy.”

More surprisingly, though, Turner included several (telling) LGBTQ+ stickers on her post, including “Bi Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” “Time isn’t straight and neither am I,” “Gay Pride,” and one of a rainbow.

Fans immediately interpreted the message as Turner’s coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

One user tweeted, “Did sophie turner just come out via unhinged Instagram story... queen.”