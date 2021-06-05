Sophie Turner Seemingly Comes Out In Pride Month Post
By Paris Close
June 5, 2021
Sophie Turner made a major statement about her sexuality for Pride.
The Game of Thrones alum had fans doing a double-take this week when she shared an Instagram Story that many took as her way of coming out as bisexual. As seen in screenshots shared to Twitter, Turner’s since-expired Pride Month Instagram Story read: “It's mothaf—in #pride month babaaaayyyyyy.”
More surprisingly, though, Turner included several (telling) LGBTQ+ stickers on her post, including “Bi Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” “Time isn’t straight and neither am I,” “Gay Pride,” and one of a rainbow.
Fans immediately interpreted the message as Turner’s coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
One user tweeted, “Did sophie turner just come out via unhinged Instagram story... queen.”
“You’re telling me sophie turner is bi and she married joe jonas instead of me??????” another user added.
Someone else wrote: “Are we not gonna talk about the fact that sophie turner jonas just came out as bisexual or what.”
Turner, who shares a child with and has been married to Joe Jonas since 2019, has previously spoken about her sexually fluid attractions in the past. She discussed as much during a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, during which she revealed she is not attracted to one specific gender.
"I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know," the Dark Phoenix actress said at the time. "I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know."
"… Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender,” she explained.
Photo: Getty Images