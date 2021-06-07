Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., JP Saxe & More Added To CMT Music Awards Lineup

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are almost here, and the show is set to include some amazing performances.

Newly added to the lineup of performing artists are duets from Chris Stapleton and H.E.R., as well as Ingrid Andress who will be joined by JP Saxe to premiere a new collaboration.

This year's show is also set to feature group performances from stars including BRELAND and Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and LANY's Paul Klein, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi, in addition to Lady A, Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell.

And, other performances include Guyton with Gladys Knight, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown, Lainey Wilson, Tenille Arts, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Niko Moon and more.

Additionally, presenters at this year's show include Michael Strahan, Anthony Mackie, Brett Young, Busy Phillips, Dylan Scott, Gladys Knight, Little Big Town, Trace Adkins and more.