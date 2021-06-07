Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., JP Saxe & More Added To CMT Music Awards Lineup
By Taylor Fields
June 7, 2021
The 2021 CMT Music Awards are almost here, and the show is set to include some amazing performances.
Newly added to the lineup of performing artists are duets from Chris Stapleton and H.E.R., as well as Ingrid Andress who will be joined by JP Saxe to premiere a new collaboration.
This year's show is also set to feature group performances from stars including BRELAND and Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and LANY's Paul Klein, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi, in addition to Lady A, Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell.
And, other performances include Guyton with Gladys Knight, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown, Lainey Wilson, Tenille Arts, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Niko Moon and more.
Additionally, presenters at this year's show include Michael Strahan, Anthony Mackie, Brett Young, Busy Phillips, Dylan Scott, Gladys Knight, Little Big Town, Trace Adkins and more.
This year's CMT Music Awards will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Brown and Ballerini announced the exciting news in a short video last month. In the clip, Kane said, "I had so much fun hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards that I'm back to do it again, only this time, I have another KB joining me as co-host." As Kelsea joined him, she said, "I'm so excited to be joining you for the 2021 CMT Music Awards as host, we're going to have so much fun!"
The 2021 CMT Awards will air on Wednesday, June 9 at 8pm ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.
Photos: Getty Images