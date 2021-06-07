Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump Recorded Theme Song For New Spider-Man Show

This might just be the catchiest theme song we've heard in a while.

Last week, Disney and Marvel revealed the introductory anthem for an upcoming Disney Junior show all about Spider-Man. The companies called out on Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump to create the theme song. Stump, who has previously worked on the scores and soundtracks for film and TV projects, brings his signature fun, upbeat rock style to his latest outing.

The cartoon, titled Spidey and His Amazing Friends, is a kid-friendly take on the beloved superhero. The series not only follows Spider-Man, but other Marvel fan-favorites like Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Ms. Marvel, the Hulk and Black Panther.