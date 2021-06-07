Here's When The Cicada Takeover Will End In Kentucky & Indiana

Whether you love cicadas or hate the beady-eyed bugs, their time in Kentucky and Indiana is coming to an end.

Brood X emerged in May after 17 years underground and have been noisily trying to find a mate in the Louisville area and parts of southern Indiana.

While the bugs managed to live for years beneath the soil, their time on land is quite short. Cicadas only live around 4 to 6 weeks, which is just enough time to find a mate and reproduce before they die.

In Louisville and southern Indiana, Purdue University entomologist Elizabeth Barnes said the cicadas will be gone by July 4, WLKY reported.

In parts of Indiana where the cicadas were slower to emerge from underground due to colder temperatures, Barnes predicts they cicada invasion will be done by mid-July.

Unless you're worried about a pet munching on too many cicadas and having potential digestive issues, there's really no reason to remove the dead bugs next month. In fact, Barnes says the bugs are actually good for your yard and provide a meal for native wildlife.

“It's going to look kind of messy, but when their bodies decay, it actually provides a nice fertilizer for a lot of the plants in the understory and for the trees as well. It’s this burst of nutrients for plants at a time of year that they wouldn’t usually be getting that good nutrient input, so they're good for plants, they’re good for animals and they cause very little harm, so they’re just all around good insects in my opinion,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images