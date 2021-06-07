Feedback

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Goes Viral For Quirky Expressions During Recent Game

By Emily Lee

June 7, 2021

It looks like Jeopardy! fans have a new favorite contestant!

Last Thursday (June 3), contestant Julia Markham Cameron won Jeopardy!, but that's not the only thing that had viewers talking. The Brooklyn lawyer captured the audience's attention with her many quirky facial expressions. In addition to taking home $16,450 for her Jeopardy! debut, she also went viral.

"Every so often a contestant comes along who makes the popular game even better," one fan of the show wrote on Twitter. "Enter quirky Brooklyn New York lawyer Julia Markham Cameron, whose reactions to answers right and wrong were delightful to behold."

Another wrote that Julia "should be a permanent Jeopardy contestant. I am thoroughly enjoying her facial expressions and Jeopardy joy."

Julia's expressive performance had so many people talking during her episode, she was even given her own nickname and hashtag on social media—#JeopardyJulia. One fan even said Julia was the “embodiment of all of us geeky girls who one day dream of going on Jeopardy!, and also happen to talk to ourselves (or the tv) in the privacy of our own home."

Julia isn't the only "geeky girl" holding her own Jeopardy! right now, either. Mayim Bialik, known for her role on the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is currently serving as guest host. Bialik has been the best guest host so far, according to some fans who are angling to see her take over as the game show's new host.

Photo: Jeopardy!

