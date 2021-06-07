‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Goes Viral For Quirky Expressions During Recent Game

It looks like Jeopardy! fans have a new favorite contestant!

Last Thursday (June 3), contestant Julia Markham Cameron won Jeopardy!, but that's not the only thing that had viewers talking. The Brooklyn lawyer captured the audience's attention with her many quirky facial expressions. In addition to taking home $16,450 for her Jeopardy! debut, she also went viral.

"Every so often a contestant comes along who makes the popular game even better," one fan of the show wrote on Twitter. "Enter quirky Brooklyn New York lawyer Julia Markham Cameron, whose reactions to answers right and wrong were delightful to behold."

Another wrote that Julia "should be a permanent Jeopardy contestant. I am thoroughly enjoying her facial expressions and Jeopardy joy."