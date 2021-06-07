Feedback

Liam Payne Confirms He and Maya Henry Have Ended Their Engagement

By Taylor Fields

June 7, 2021

Liam Payne has confirmed that his engagement to now former fianceé Maya Henry has ended.

During a recent appearance on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast by Steven Bartlett, the former One Direction member revealed his current relationship status, and opened up about his breakup with Maya. He said, "I am indeed [single]. I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships."

Admitting that he has a "pattern" when it comes to dating and relationships, Payne also shared, "I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them, so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else," adding, "I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

Liam called the split the best thing for both he and Henry, explaining, "I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."

Liam and Maya's split comes just less than a year after announcing they were engaged in August 2020, after the couple was spotted out together with Henry wearing her gorgeous diamond ring.

Prior to their engagement, the couple went public with their relationship in September 2019 when they were spotted at Heathrow Airport in London. Not long after that, Payne took to Instagram with an adorable photo of the two of them, all smiles and embraced in each other's arms. He shared along with the sweet picture, "Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though," later on thanking Maya "for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is."

Photo: Getty Images

Liam Payne

