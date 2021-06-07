Liam Payne Confirms He and Maya Henry Have Ended Their Engagement

Liam Payne has confirmed that his engagement to now former fianceé Maya Henry has ended.

During a recent appearance on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast by Steven Bartlett, the former One Direction member revealed his current relationship status, and opened up about his breakup with Maya. He said, "I am indeed [single]. I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships."

Admitting that he has a "pattern" when it comes to dating and relationships, Payne also shared, "I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them, so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else," adding, "I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

Liam called the split the best thing for both he and Henry, explaining, "I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."