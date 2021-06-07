Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world on Friday (June 4). The Duke and Duchess of Sussex waited until Sunday (June 6) to publicly share the happy news. Though they kept baby Lili's birth private for a few days, there was one special person Harry and Meghan made sure to tell right away—Queen Elizabeth.

According to People, Harry and Meghan informed Her Majesty about Lili's arrival ahead of the public. The news was likely especially heartwarming for the 95-year-old monarch, as Lili was named after her great-grandmother. For those who may not know, Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.

Following Harry and Meghan's public announcement, Buckingham Palace released a statement on the Queen's behalf. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement reads. "Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild."