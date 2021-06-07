Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Say Baby Lili Is 'More Than We Ever Imagined'

On Friday (June 4), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world. Baby Lili is the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

Harry and Meghan announced Lili's arrival on Sunday (June 6), after mom and baby were able to settle in at home. The happy parents released an official statement through their spokesperson, which shared all the important information about Lili's birth. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.," the statement reads. "She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Shortly after their official statement went public, Harry and Meghan shared a short but sweet personal note about Lili on the Archewell website. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," they wrote.