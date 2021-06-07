Mike Shinoda Teams Up With Calm App For New Track 'Cognition'
By Emily Lee
June 7, 2021
Mike Shinoda is back with a new song. The only catch, however, is there only one way fans can listen to it. In order to check out Shinoda's latest, fans will have to sign up for the Calm app.
Shinoda teased the track, called 'Cognition,' on Instagram for his followers. "Fans wanted a sleep / study / meditate track," he captioned his post. "I ended up calling it 'cognition,' and it’s now available on the [Calm] platform. A portion of proceeds benefit my scholarship at ArtCenter."
For those who haven't heard of Calm before, it's an app that aims to help its users with sleep, meditation, and relaxation. It costs $69.99 to sign up for the platform.
The idea for 'Cognition' came to Shinoda during one of his #ShinodaProduceMe live streams on Twitch. During the live streams, fans request a type of song they'd like to hear and Shinoda attempts to produce one live. As he mentioned in his Instagram announcement, Shinoda received so many requests for a meditative track, he decided to team up with Calm for its release.
Photo: Getty