Mike Shinoda Teams Up With Calm App For New Track 'Cognition'

For those who haven't heard of Calm before, it's an app that aims to help its users with sleep, meditation, and relaxation. It costs $69.99 to sign up for the platform.

The idea for 'Cognition' came to Shinoda during one of his #ShinodaProduceMe live streams on Twitch. During the live streams, fans request a type of song they'd like to hear and Shinoda attempts to produce one live. As he mentioned in his Instagram announcement, Shinoda received so many requests for a meditative track, he decided to team up with Calm for its release.

If you're interested in giving Calm a try, you can check out their subscription plans here.

Photo: Getty