Hero Flight Attendant Hog Ties Passenger Who Tries To Enter Cockpit
By Sarah Tate
June 7, 2021
A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville had to make an emergency landing after a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. Friday (June 4), according to CNN.
According to Stephanie Kitts, a spokesperson with Albuquerque International Sunport, Delta Air Lines Flight 386 was forced to divert to Albuquerque, New Mexico, when a passenger tried, unsuccessfully, to enter the plane's cockpit.
Nashville resident Jordan Suggs was on the flight and managed to capture video of the crew detaining the passenger on the flight, who reportedly kept saying "I gotta stop this plane," News Channel 5 reports.
Grace Chalmers, another passenger on the flight, said the man "seemingly unprovoked, just got up and rushed the pilot's cabin and began banging on the doors." She said that flight's cabin crew, along with another passenger, stopped the man and held him down for around 20 minutes until the pilot could make the emergency landing.
According to CNN, they restrained the unruly passenger by "hog-tying" him, binding his wrists and ankles, until authorities could arrive.
When the flight arrived at the airport, the passenger was removed from the plane and taken into federal custody. The FBI office in Albuquerque responded to the incident after the flight landed but said there was no threat to the public at the time.
"We've all been able to relax," Chalmers told CNN from the Albuquerque airport, "but I would say, in the moment, it was extremely stressful."
In a statement, Delta said the plane landed "without incident" and praised the passengers and crew members on board Flight 386.
