Hero Flight Attendant Hog Ties Passenger Who Tries To Enter Cockpit

A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville had to make an emergency landing after a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. Friday (June 4), according to CNN.

According to Stephanie Kitts, a spokesperson with Albuquerque International Sunport, Delta Air Lines Flight 386 was forced to divert to Albuquerque, New Mexico, when a passenger tried, unsuccessfully, to enter the plane's cockpit.

Nashville resident Jordan Suggs was on the flight and managed to capture video of the crew detaining the passenger on the flight, who reportedly kept saying "I gotta stop this plane," News Channel 5 reports.

