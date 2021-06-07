Ohio Woman Dies After She Was Found Unresponsive At Indiana Amusement Park

The passenger who was found unresponsive on a roller coaster has died at the hospital.

The Dubois County Coroner identified the woman as Dawn Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio. Coroner Katie Schuck confirmed to Evansville, Indiana-based 14 News that Jankovic was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. Results of her autopsy are still pending as of press time.

Jankovic was found unresponsive when the Voyage roller coaster returned to the station at Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana. Holiday World EMTs arrived to administer aid to Jankovic before she was transported to a hospital. The ride worked as it’s supposed to, officials confirmed after an inspection, WTHR reports.

Holiday World issued a statement on Friday night (June 4):

“Earlier this evening, a female Guest returned to the station of The Voyage roller coaster unresponsive. Holiday World EMTs arrived three minutes later and immediately began to render first aid. The Guest was transported via ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. At this point, the Guest’s name has not been released.

“A full inspection of the roller coaster has been performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to.

"The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family.

“Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite.”

Jankovic’s son started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to bring his mom back to Ohio and help cover funeral costs. The campaign has exceeded its $4,000 goal, collecting $7,435 as of Monday morning (June 7).

