This Patriots Position Group Is Expected To Be Among 'Top 3 Best' In NFL

By Jason Hall

June 7, 2021

The New England Patriots are expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL heading into the 2021 season.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Patriots as the No. 3 offensive line in its league wide ranking of the position group.

"The Patriots are known for trotting out top offensive lines year after year. Last season was no different, and 2021 should be a similar story," Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo writes.

PFF has the following grades from the 2020 season for the Patriots' projected starting offensive line:

  • LT- Isaiah Wynn- 82.6
  • LG- Trent Brown- 68.9
  • C- David Andrews- 67.7
  • RG- Shaq Mason- 85.4
  • RT- Michael Onwenu- 84.3

Andrews, who received the lowest grade among Patriots offensive linemen, is expected to have a bounce back season after receiving his lowest grade since his rookie year in 2015.

Brown was re-acquired by New England this offseason in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 27-year-old started for the Patriots in every game during the 2018 NFL season, which resulted in the franchise's most recent Super Bowl victory.

The Raiders signed the offensive tackle to a four-year, $66 million contract as an unrestricted free agent one month later, but injuries have limited Brown to just 16 appearances during the last two seasons.

Photo: Getty Images

