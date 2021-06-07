Feedback

VIDEO: Dave Grohl Remembers Hardcore Legends Scream In Punk Documentary

By Ginny Reese

June 7, 2021

Dave Grohl discussed the impact that Washington D.C. hardcore legends Scream had in the new documentary, Punk the Capital.

The documentary covers the punk and hardcore scene in Washington, D.C. from 1976 to 1983. Scream was one of the "most pivotal acts" with their debut album Still Screaming, reported Rolling Stone.

Still Screaming was the first full-length LP that was released on Ian MacKaye and Jeff Nelson's Dischord Records, which were created in 1980 and documented the music coming from the Washington, D.C. punk community.

In the clip, Grohl said that he listened to the album and discovered that the band was just a few miles away from his home. He said:

"I remember listening to [the album], turning it over and seeing that their PO Box was close to my house — and it blew my f****** mind! Like, ‘Oh my god, one of D.C.’s best hardcore bands is like three miles from my house! It blew me away."

MacKaye, who co-founded Dischord, said:

"We said we were hardcore punk rock, meaning that we didn’t need to look tough or have this kind of self-destructive, nihilistic kinda thing. We were more committed. It wasn’t a dress-up thing. We were actually going to live it."

Photo: Getty Images

