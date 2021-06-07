WATCH: Rookie Police Officer Saves Choking Baby

A rookie officer on the Pottsville Police Department is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a choking infant. Joe and Katelin Chronister called 911 after their three-week-old son started choking on antigas drops.

"We were trying to give Grady his medicine … and he was taking them just fine," Joe Chronister told Fox & Friends. "Right towards the end, he started choking."

When Officer Cody Hubbard, 23, arrived at their home, the young boy had turned purple and was struggling to breathe.

"A normal day went to a chaotic day in a matter of seconds," Hubbard told KARK. "When a family is depending on you like that, you know the pressure hits."

Hubbard didn't hesitate and grabbed the boy, hit him on the back, and dislodged the drops.

"We were trying everything, and it seemed like he (Hubbard) knew exactly what to do," Chronister said. "Got him breathing and got him crying, which is a good thing. He saved my baby's life."

Hubbard, who is a father himself, said the experience was "life-changing" and that he was overcome with emotion after the young boy started breathing again.

"I started just kind of bawling because, you know, it felt good to see how that turned out," he said. "Mentally, I just broke down. I was crying, but it was happy tears."

Officials said the young boy is doing fine after the terrifying ordeal.

Photo: Pottsville Police Department