Watch Viral Teen Girl Band The Linda Lindas Crush 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
By Paris Close
June 7, 2021
The Linda Lindas made their Jimmy Kimmel Live! debut!
The Asian and Latinx band was given a major break this past week when they rocked the main stage to perform their viral song “Racist, Sexist Boy” and The Baby-Sitters Club-inspired “Claudia Kishi” on a recent broadcast of the popular late-night talk show.
The four teenage girls — Mila, Eloise, Lucia, and Bela — have come a long way since their jam session at Los Angeles Public Library made them an instant internet sensation, having racked up more than 4 million views since the clip hit Twitter last month.
The Linda Lindas kicked off their wicked set with the fiery, fan-favorite call-out track, which, as the girls revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, was inspired by a racially charged incident that Mila, the group’s youngest member, experienced at school.
“A boy from school told me that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people, and I told him that I was Chinese and he backed away from me,” she explained. “There’s a lot of sexism around boys our age, and really every age. And so we were really angry and we decided to write a song about it.”
Ironically enough, the teenagers — whose lyrics swell with the angst of adolescence and school amid the era of quarantine — learned about their overnight stardom during class.
Like Bela, the oldest member of the group at 16, recalled: “I was in history class and my phone kept buzzing, and my teacher kept looking at me like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I opened my Instagram and my whole feed was just us.”
Having opened for acts like Best Coast and Bikini Kill, and received a cosign from Tom Morello, the Linda Lindas are well on their way to becoming rock’s new IT girls. As previously reported, the girls have already inked a recording deal with Epitaph Records.
Watch the Linda Lindas on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.
Photo: Getty Images