Feedback

2 Texas Restaurants Have The Most Over-The-Top, Expensive Meals In The U.S.

By Anna Gallegos

June 8, 2021

Cosmopolitan magazine recently published their list of the 40 most expensive restaurants in America, which features plenty of eateries in foodie hot spots like New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Two restaurants in Houston, Texas, also landed on Cosmo's list. While their main menus have prices on par with most upscale restaurants, but these special menu items have prices that'll make your jaw drop.

Brennan's of Houston

Go to any restaurant in Texas and there's a 50-50 chance the nachos will be on the menu. However, the nachos at Brennan's is much more than a pile of chips, cheese, and a little bit of meat. For $100, you can buy their special Blue Crab & Caviar Nachos. According to Cosmo, the pricey chips include a pound Louisiana crab meat, roasted corn, Saint Andre queso, avocado, pico de gallo and lime crema, and Petrossian caviar.

El Tiempo Cantina - Washington

This Tex-Mex spot offers affordable nachos and other staples, but their "deluxe" items come with a big price tag. Their largest Deluxe Filet Parrilladas will run you $390 and includes filet mignon, lobster tails, shrimp, quail, pork ribs, carnitas, sweetbreads, and jalapeño sausage. It's a celebration of meat that also comes with fajitas, rices, beans, and plenty of salsa.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 2 Texas Restaurants Have The Most Over-The-Top, Expensive Meals In The U.S.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.