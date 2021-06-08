2 Texas Restaurants Have The Most Over-The-Top, Expensive Meals In The U.S.

Cosmopolitan magazine recently published their list of the 40 most expensive restaurants in America, which features plenty of eateries in foodie hot spots like New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Two restaurants in Houston, Texas, also landed on Cosmo's list. While their main menus have prices on par with most upscale restaurants, but these special menu items have prices that'll make your jaw drop.

Brennan's of Houston

Go to any restaurant in Texas and there's a 50-50 chance the nachos will be on the menu. However, the nachos at Brennan's is much more than a pile of chips, cheese, and a little bit of meat. For $100, you can buy their special Blue Crab & Caviar Nachos. According to Cosmo, the pricey chips include a pound Louisiana crab meat, roasted corn, Saint Andre queso, avocado, pico de gallo and lime crema, and Petrossian caviar.