Bright Eyes Announce First Tour In Over A Decade

By Ginny Reese

June 8, 2021

Bright Eyes In Concert At The Williamsburg Waterfront

Bright Eyes made their grand comeback in 2020. The band announced that they will be going on their first world tour in over a decade, reported STEREOGUM.

The tour will kick off with a late-July show in Lewiston, New York.

The band will also have some very special guests joining them along the way.

The band wrote on Twitter:

"We are pleased to announce that Bright Eyes will be adding dates surrounding the shows in late July!
Some special friends will join up; [Lucy Dacus] is on the entire tour, and [Japanese Breakfast] and [Katie Crutchfield] will be joining for select dares!"

Here are the tour dates for the Bright Eyes world tour:

  • 7/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre
  • 7/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
  • 7/29 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
  • 7/30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (outdoors)
  • 7/31 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium
  • 8/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
  • 8/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
  • 8/05 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
  • 8/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
  • 8/07 – Atlanta, GA @The Eastern
  • 8/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

Photo: Getty Images

