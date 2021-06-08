Bright Eyes Announce First Tour In Over A Decade

Bright Eyes made their grand comeback in 2020. The band announced that they will be going on their first world tour in over a decade, reported STEREOGUM.

The tour will kick off with a late-July show in Lewiston, New York.

The band will also have some very special guests joining them along the way.

The band wrote on Twitter:

"We are pleased to announce that Bright Eyes will be adding dates surrounding the shows in late July!

Some special friends will join up; [Lucy Dacus] is on the entire tour, and [Japanese Breakfast] and [Katie Crutchfield] will be joining for select dares!"