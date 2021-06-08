Bright Eyes Announce First Tour In Over A Decade
By Ginny Reese
June 8, 2021
Bright Eyes made their grand comeback in 2020. The band announced that they will be going on their first world tour in over a decade, reported STEREOGUM.
The tour will kick off with a late-July show in Lewiston, New York.
The band will also have some very special guests joining them along the way.
The band wrote on Twitter:
"We are pleased to announce that Bright Eyes will be adding dates surrounding the shows in late July!
Some special friends will join up; [Lucy Dacus] is on the entire tour, and [Japanese Breakfast] and [Katie Crutchfield] will be joining for select dares!"
Some special friends will join us; @lucydacus is on the entire tour, and @Jbrekkie and @k_crutchfield will be joining for select dates!
Can’t wait to see you all out there! pic.twitter.com/zoHanmzQAN
Here are the tour dates for the Bright Eyes world tour:
- 7/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre
- 7/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
- 7/29 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
- 7/30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (outdoors)
- 7/31 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium
- 8/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
- 8/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
- 8/05 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
- 8/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
- 8/07 – Atlanta, GA @The Eastern
- 8/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces
Photo: Getty Images