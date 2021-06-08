Detroit's Faygo Soda Company Releases New Flavor For The Summer

Faygo, a Detroit-owned soda company, is releasing a flavor bound to bring back some nostalgia from your summers as a kid.

With over 50 flavors already produced, the new soda tastes like the famous red, white, and blue bomb pops, and they are calling it Faygo Firework, MLive reported.

Faygo Firework is a combination of the flavors cherry, blue raspberry, and lime.

In a press release, President of Faygo Beverages, Al Chittaro, said, “For 114 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world, and we are very proud to add Firework to our distinctive line of over 50 flavors. Firework will be available for a limited time and offers a completely new experience for Faygo fans."

Faygo Firework is a limited edition soda for the summer. The flavor will be available in 24-ounce bottles all across the midwest. The pop can also be purchased online on Faygo's website.

The soda company is celebrating the launch of the new flavor with the campaign, "Can't Stop the Pop." According to MLive, each bottle of Faygo Firework will have a QR code that can be scanned with an iPhone. Once the code is scanned, you will be taken to FaygoCantStopThePop.com, where the soda drinkers can enter weekly giveaways to win Faygo merchandise.