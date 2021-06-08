Feedback

Detroit's Faygo Soda Company Releases New Flavor For The Summer

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 8, 2021

Faygo, a Detroit-owned soda company, is releasing a flavor bound to bring back some nostalgia from your summers as a kid.

With over 50 flavors already produced, the new soda tastes like the famous red, white, and blue bomb pops, and they are calling it Faygo Firework, MLive reported.

Faygo Firework is a combination of the flavors cherry, blue raspberry, and lime.

In a press release, President of Faygo Beverages, Al Chittaro, said, “For 114 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world, and we are very proud to add Firework to our distinctive line of over 50 flavors. Firework will be available for a limited time and offers a completely new experience for Faygo fans."

Faygo Firework is a limited edition soda for the summer. The flavor will be available in 24-ounce bottles all across the midwest. The pop can also be purchased online on Faygo's website.

The soda company is celebrating the launch of the new flavor with the campaign, "Can't Stop the Pop." According to MLive, each bottle of Faygo Firework will have a QR code that can be scanned with an iPhone. Once the code is scanned, you will be taken to FaygoCantStopThePop.com, where the soda drinkers can enter weekly giveaways to win Faygo merchandise.

Photo: Faygo

Chat About Detroit's Faygo Soda Company Releases New Flavor For The Summer

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.