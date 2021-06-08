Jimmie Allen & Wife Alexis Announce They Are Expecting Another Baby

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale are expecting another baby on the way!

Allen took to social media to share the exciting news in a hilarious video featuring different movie and TV scenes stitched to together from films and shows including Home Alone, Game of Thrones, Friday, Knocked Up, Hamilton, and Diff'rent Strokes. And at the end, is a photograph with "coming soon" written on the bottom, featuring the names of everyone in the family, including "Baby Allen." He wrote along with the video, "Well......" along with the shrugging emoji.

Over on Alexis' Instagram, she shared several photos of her baby bump embraced by the couple's 1-year-old daughter Naomi and Jimmie's 6-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship, and the note with all of their names. She captioned the sweet pictures with a white dove emoji. See the pregnancy announcement below.