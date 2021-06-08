Jimmie Allen & Wife Alexis Announce They Are Expecting Another Baby
By Taylor Fields
Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale are expecting another baby on the way!
Allen took to social media to share the exciting news in a hilarious video featuring different movie and TV scenes stitched to together from films and shows including Home Alone, Game of Thrones, Friday, Knocked Up, Hamilton, and Diff'rent Strokes. And at the end, is a photograph with "coming soon" written on the bottom, featuring the names of everyone in the family, including "Baby Allen." He wrote along with the video, "Well......" along with the shrugging emoji.
Over on Alexis' Instagram, she shared several photos of her baby bump embraced by the couple's 1-year-old daughter Naomi and Jimmie's 6-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship, and the note with all of their names. She captioned the sweet pictures with a white dove emoji. See the pregnancy announcement below.
The announcement of the new baby comes not long after the longtime couple got married just last month at the end of May. Jimmie and Alexis tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony in Perkasie, Pennsylvania on May 27, nearly two years after their Disney World engagement in July 2019.
The couple celebrated their wedding day with family and friends, including country stars like Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and Chuck Wicks.
Both Jimmie and his wife shared a few gorgeous photos of their big day on social media. In one photo, Jimmie sweetly kissing his wife as he wrote, "My Forever. I love you." And in another picture, their both sitting on a stone staircase, which Allen captioned, "Mr. & Mrs. Allen."
Photo: Getty Images