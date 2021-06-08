Joe Jonas Calls Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her Albums 'Really Clever'

Could we possibly get a re-recording of the Jonas Brothers' first album It's About Time? Maybe! Joe Jonas is feeling inspired to record the band's debut album, thanks to Taylor Swift.

In a new interview with Buzzfeed, Joe was asked what song from the Jonas Brothers catalogue he would re-record if he had the chance — and his answer wasn't just one song, it was JoBros' entire first album. He said:

"Good question. I think I would probably re-record our entire first album. [Writer's note: The album in question is It's About Time, which includes bops such as 'Mandy' and 'Year 3000.'] Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever."

Jonas is referring to Swift's endeavor to re-record most of her own albums, which is already underway as the superstar released Fearless (Taylor's Version), back in April. Coincidentally, quite a few songs on Fearless were inspired by Joe, including her previously unheard/unreleased "from the vault" song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" — which, funnily enough, Jonas' wife Sophie Turner is actually a fan of. She even wrote on Instagram of the song, "It's not NOT a bop."

Jonas Brothers are heading out on tour later this summer, and are bringing along Kelsea Ballerini on the trek. The band's "Remember This" Tour kicks off in August in Las Vegas, and takes the band and Ballerini all over the country as they stop in cities including Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, Cincinnati, Boston, Raleigh, Charlotte, Tampa, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping up at the end of October in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

In his Buzzfeed interview, Joe said of what fans can expect of the upcoming tour, "They can expect new music, high energy, a lot of fun, and most importantly: LIVE MUSIC, which hasn't happened in over a year!"