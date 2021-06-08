Feedback

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Is Here — See The First Drop

By Lauren Crawford

June 8, 2021

The YEEZY Gap era is upon us.

In honor of Kanye West's 44th birthday, the music mogul surprise-dropped the first item from his highly-anticipated YEEZY Gap line on Tuesday (June 8).

A blue, nylon zipperless puffer jacket, called the "Round Jacket," made from recycled nylon, appeared on GAP's website and social media accounts around 3 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. Fans had previously speculated that the jacket was a part of the collection after Ye was spotted wearing it in Los Angeles last week.

In addition to the Round Jacket's appearance online, Gap announced that the jacket will be projected onto various buildings in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago — a similar marketing strategy Ye used ahead of the release of his sixth studio album, Yeezus, in 2013 when he projected the “New Slaves” video on various buildings in major cities around the globe.

The Round Jacket is currently only available for preorder in the U.S. You can sign up to pre-order the piece, which retails for $200, HERE. It will ship in Fall 2021.

Here's where you can check out the YEEZY Gap Round Jack projections:

NEW YORK CITY:

NEW MUSEUM

7 2ND AVENUE

142 SPRING STREET

184 WYTHE AVENUE

LOS ANGELES:

GRAMMY MUSEUM

GRAND CENTRAL MARKET

VINE STREET – WALK OF FAME

8340 SUNSET BOULEVARD

CHICAGO:

1601 N MILWAUKEE AVENUE

1453 N MILWAUKEE AVENUE

2053 DIVISION STREET

2113 N SANGAMON ST

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West

