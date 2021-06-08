Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Is Here — See The First Drop

The YEEZY Gap era is upon us.

In honor of Kanye West's 44th birthday, the music mogul surprise-dropped the first item from his highly-anticipated YEEZY Gap line on Tuesday (June 8).

A blue, nylon zipperless puffer jacket, called the "Round Jacket," made from recycled nylon, appeared on GAP's website and social media accounts around 3 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. Fans had previously speculated that the jacket was a part of the collection after Ye was spotted wearing it in Los Angeles last week.

In addition to the Round Jacket's appearance online, Gap announced that the jacket will be projected onto various buildings in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago — a similar marketing strategy Ye used ahead of the release of his sixth studio album, Yeezus, in 2013 when he projected the “New Slaves” video on various buildings in major cities around the globe.

The Round Jacket is currently only available for preorder in the U.S. You can sign up to pre-order the piece, which retails for $200, HERE. It will ship in Fall 2021.