Mariah Carey Shuts Down Claim About Alleged 'Explosive' Meeting With Jay-Z

Mariah Carey isn't here for the rumors about her alleged feud with Jay-Z.

On Monday (June 7), the legendary songstress took to social media to dispute recent reports of her leaving the music mogul's label, Roc Nation, after having an "explosive meeting" with him.

"The only 'explosive' situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song 'Heartbreaker'!!" Mariah captioned a clip from the music video. "To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****'!"

Last week, an unnamed source told The Sun that Mariah had “sensationally quit” Jay-Z's Roc Nation label, which she signed with back in 2017.

"Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all," the source told the outlet. "She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation."

"She will formally depart in the next few weeks," they added. "It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn't have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps. She isn't letting this stand in her way."