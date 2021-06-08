Massive Internet Outage Takes Down Amazon, Reddit, Other Major Sites

A massive internet outage took down some of the biggest websites in the world early Tuesday (June 8) morning. The outage affected Amazon, Pinterest, Reddit, The New York Times, CNN, Target, and numerous other sites. Some sites were completely down, displaying a 503 error to users, while others were only partially down, displaying broken images.

The global disruption was caused by a widespread failure at Fastly, a cloud computing services provider that offers a variety of services to help websites load faster.

About an hour after the outage was first reported Fastly said that its engineers applied a fix to solve the problem.

"A fix has been applied," Fastly said. "Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."

As of 8:40 a.m. ET, Fastly said that it "has observed recovery of all services and has resolved this incident."

The company did not say what caused the issue.

Photo: Getty Images