Feedback

Massive Internet Outage Takes Down Amazon, Reddit, Other Major Sites

By Bill Galluccio

June 8, 2021

A massive internet outage took down some of the biggest websites in the world early Tuesday (June 8) morning. The outage affected Amazon, Pinterest, Reddit, The New York Times, CNN, Target, and numerous other sites. Some sites were completely down, displaying a 503 error to users, while others were only partially down, displaying broken images.

The global disruption was caused by a widespread failure at Fastly, a cloud computing services provider that offers a variety of services to help websites load faster.

About an hour after the outage was first reported Fastly said that its engineers applied a fix to solve the problem.

"A fix has been applied," Fastly said. "Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."

As of 8:40 a.m. ET, Fastly said that it "has observed recovery of all services and has resolved this incident."

The company did not say what caused the issue.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Massive Internet Outage Takes Down Amazon, Reddit, Other Major Sites

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.