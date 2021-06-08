Megan Thee Stallion Just Announced She's Dropping A New Song

Though the Houston-based artist has been busy collaborating with artists like Ariana Grande, Lil Baby, and Maroon 5, this is her first solo track since she dropped her studio debut Good News last fall.

Following the release of Good News, Meg received four Grammy nominations. She took home three trophies—Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for 'Savage,' and Best Rap Song for 'Savage.'

Are you ready for new music from Megan Thee Stallion?

