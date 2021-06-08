Feedback

Megan Thee Stallion Just Announced She's Dropping A New Song

By Emily Lee

June 8, 2021

She's back, hotties.

Megan Thee Stallion just announced she's dropping a new song. 'Thot S**t' will make its debut on Friday (June 11).

According to Pitchfork, 'Thot S**t will see Meg revive her Tina Snow alter ego. ' Thot S**t' also "celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say," the outlet reports.

Though the Houston-based artist has been busy collaborating with artists like Ariana Grande, Lil Baby, and Maroon 5, this is her first solo track since she dropped her studio debut Good News last fall.

Following the release of Good News, Meg received four Grammy nominations. She took home three trophies—Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for 'Savage,' and Best Rap Song for 'Savage.'

Are you ready for new music from Megan Thee Stallion?

Photo: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion

