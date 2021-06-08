Mystery Benches Popping Up Around Ann Arbor Businesses

Ann Arbor businesses have noticed benches popping up around their storefronts.

The benches have pun-like sayings on them, but many business owners are wondering where they came from.

According to WDIV 4, a few of the benches say "Sit Happens" and "Everyone Sits." Along with the funny sayings, all of the benches say "Bench In10ions" on the side.

Molly Ging, the owner of The Little Seedling, told WDIV 4, "My manager sent me a picture of this bench and was like, 'What's this?' and I had no idea."

Ging also added that she went to get food and bumped into another business owner who said a bench was also placed outside of his business.

"He said, 'I have no idea where that came from,'" added Ging. "His said something different on it. So then I thought, 'This is weird.'"

Still on the hunt to find where the benches were coming from, Ging posted to her local Facebook group asking if anyone had seen the benches. Business owners and customers began posting photos of the benches they saw around Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor business owners loved the benches that randomly appeared in front of their stores; Ging says she was touched by the gesture. "Especially after the year we've had, it's so nice to have something fun and mysterious that just brightens the day."

Ging also told WDIV 4 that whoever is responsible for the benches deserves public credit and a thank you. "It's super sweet and super fun, and it's perfect for summer. We're going to Instagram it because we want people to come take a picture with their kids on our bench. It's kind of like the Fairy Doors."